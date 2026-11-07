Study finds no higher dementia risk with anticholinergics — News-Medical

Researchers at the Urology Institute of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center found no higher incidence of dementia among patients with overactive bladder who started taking anticholinergic medications, compared with those prescribed beta-3 agonists. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published on November 6, 2026, in JAMA Network Open.

Data from more than 830,000 patients

The authors used the national Epic Cosmos electronic health records database and followed 830,393 adults aged 40 to 90. Participants received treatment for overactive bladder for the first time between 2012 and 2025.

The incidence of dementia was similar both between the two drug classes and among individual medications. Anticholinergic agents are a standard second-line pharmacological treatment option for this condition. Beta-3 agonists are a newer class of drugs that had previously been considered safer for the brain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Limitations of the conclusions

The study’s lead author, urogynecologist David Sheyn, noted that the results require replication before they can affect clinical guidelines. According to him, beta-3 agonists are still considered the preferred choice when they can be used.

The researchers emphasized that the work compared two classes of drugs and did not include patients who received no medication treatment. Therefore, it does not prove the absence of dementia risk from these medications. It also does not confirm that overactive bladder itself is an early sign of dementia, although the observed pattern is consistent with that hypothesis.

Sheyn added that anticholinergic medications may have short-term side effects related to memory and cognitive function. According to him, such symptoms resolve after the medication is discontinued.

Read us on