Peatland drainage accounted for about 2.7% of the total change in Earth’s energy balance caused by human activity as of 2020. This conclusion was reached by a research group led by Jiewen Yu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ars Technica reports.

Emissions after drainage

Peatlands include swamps where organic matter accumulates in thick layers. Researchers estimate that peat deposits store about 600 billion tonnes of carbon — more than all the planet’s living vegetation.

Under constant flooding, oxygen in the water is quickly depleted, causing organic remains to decompose more slowly. Some of the carbon then enters the atmosphere as methane. Draining peatlands with ditches lowers the water level and exposes peat to oxygen. This reduces methane emissions but significantly increases carbon dioxide emissions.

Assessment since 1800

Scientists used modern measurements of gas emissions from peatlands to create a global model of CO₂ and methane emissions depending on the water level. They then combined it with reconstructions of historical peatland drainage starting from 1800.

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According to the calculations, in 2020 the additional effect of CO₂ emissions on Earth’s energy balance was approximately 83 milliwatts per square meter, while the reduction in methane emissions produced an effect of minus 9 milliwatts. The combined result reached 73 milliwatts per square meter. Taking uncertainty into account, this corresponds to 1.8% to 3.6% of the total human-caused change in the energy balance.

Researchers attributed more than half of CO₂ emissions associated with peatland drainage to Europe, nearly a quarter to Southeast Asia, and another 14% to North America. Southeast Asia’s contribution rose sharply only in recent decades.

Scenarios through 2100

The model also showed that if water levels in peatlands remain unchanged from 2020, their total impact could increase to 138 milliwatts per square meter by 2100. Moderate restoration of water levels could curb this growth, while more extensive restoration could somewhat reduce the impact compared with the 2020 figure.

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