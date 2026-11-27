Changes in evolutionary pressure during epidemic waves may limit the gradual adaptation of SARS-CoV-2 within individual lineages and contribute to their abrupt replacement. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a study published in the journal Virologica Sinica, News-Medical reports.

How mutation selection changes

The researchers analyzed global infection dynamics, spike protein sequence diversity, and experimental virus characteristics across eight major SARS-CoV-2 clades in 2020–2024. They considered receptor binding, cell entry, and the ability to evade antibodies.

According to study author Mingkun Li, during the early phase of a wave, selection favors higher viral transmissibility and eliminates mutations that help evade the immune response but impair receptor binding. When the cumulative number of infections within a wave exceeds approximately 70%, the growth of population immunity, the authors concluded, sharply shifts selection toward immune evasion.

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Evolutionary asynchrony

The study’s first author, Wentai Ma, called this phenomenon “evolutionary asynchrony”: mutations do not emerge at the moment when they have an advantage for spreading. During the peak of virus transmission, genetic diversity increases and many antibody-evading variants arise. However, at the early stage of a wave, they still have no selective advantage and quickly disappear due to genetic drift.

At the later stage, when antibody evasion becomes more advantageous for the virus, the number of infections is already declining, along with genetic diversity. Forward-time evolutionary modeling confirmed that both changes in the size of the viral population and fluctuations in selective pressure are necessary for such a “bottleneck.” According to the authors, this may create conditions for the spread of highly divergent variants, including those that evolved during chronic infections.

The researchers also noted that accounting for the phase of an epidemic wave together with functional indicators improved predictions of the advantage of new haplotypes in machine-learning models. For early-warning systems, they propose using genomic indicators available in real time, including normalized haplotype diversity.

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