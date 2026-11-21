A new study explains how innate immune cells can maintain their readiness to respond more quickly to microbes for a long time. As Live Science reports, the molecule nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+, may play an important role in this process by suppressing the enzyme KDM5a.

Epigenetic memory

Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense. Its cells, including macrophages, can enter a so-called trained state: after encountering a threat, they can subsequently respond to pathogens faster and more strongly. This type of memory is not associated with a change in the DNA sequence but arises through epigenetic changes — ways of regulating gene activity.

DNA in cells is wrapped around histone proteins. The activity of certain genes depends on how tightly it is packaged. Epigenetic marks near genes associated with inflammation can keep them ready for rapid activation. However, it had remained unclear how such marks persist for weeks or months, even though cells have enzymes capable of removing them.

The role of NAD+

The study, published on October 30 in the journal Science Immunology, was conducted on mouse immune cells, laboratory mice, and individual human cells under laboratory conditions. Previous studies indicated that metabolic changes in trained immune cells increase NAD+ production.

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Normally, NAD+ is consumed during enzymatic reactions. In this case, the molecule binds to KDM5a — an enzyme that can erase epigenetic marks — but is not consumed. Instead, it suppresses KDM5a activity, allowing cells to remain in a trained state and trigger an inflammatory response after a new signal.

In experiments on mice, reducing or eliminating NAD+ from immune cells prevented them from entering a trained state. In mice with cancer, this weakened the immune system's ability to attack tumor cells. In aging mice, researchers also observed a simultaneous decline in NAD+ levels and in the innate immune system's ability to respond to threats.

Expert Musa Mhlanga, who was not involved in the work, noted that data on human cells are much more limited than the results of experiments on mice and require further confirmation. According to him, the findings do not provide grounds to believe that increasing NAD+ levels alone will become a treatment for cancer, Alzheimer's disease, or age-related weakening of the immune system.

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