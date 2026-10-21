Seabirds and native vegetation can increase the resilience of low-lying atoll islands in the Indian and Pacific oceans to sea-level rise. This was the conclusion reached by the authors of a study covering 28 islands in Seychelles, the Chagos Archipelago and Tetiaroa Atoll in French Polynesia, Mongabay reports.

Scientists analyzed how nutrients from seabird guano move between terrestrial and marine ecosystems. They assessed their impact on coral reef accretion, sediment formation and soil stabilization. The study results were published in the journal Science Advances.

Faster reef growth

Corals, coralline algae and other organisms form the carbonate structure of reefs, which protects islands from wave energy. Parrotfish and other organisms turn this structure into sediment from which islands are formed and maintained, while vegetation holds it in place with its roots.

According to the researchers, carbonate reefs near rat-free islands, where large seabird populations have been preserved, grew 1.5–1.8 times faster than near rat-inhabited islands. The authors note that with warming limited to 2 degrees Celsius, such reef accretion rates could keep pace with projected sea-level rise by 2100.

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Nutrients from guano also increased the productivity of corals and coralline algae and raised the volume of available sediment. On rat-free islands with large numbers of birds, there was 2.3–2.8 times more of it than on islands with rats.

The role of rats and native vegetation

On islands where sailors introduced rats, seabirds have almost disappeared. On islands without these invasive predators, birds nest and transfer nutrients from the open ocean to land, fertilizing soils.

The researchers also compared native vegetation with coconut palms, which have replaced natural forests on many atolls. When the share of native plants exceeded 75%, the total length of fine roots in the soil was 4.6 times greater. Such root systems bind sediment and help protect islands from erosion and storms.

The authors believe that restoring atolls by removing invasive predators and planting native vegetation could strengthen their resilience to sea-level rise. This could be an alternative to expensive engineered protective structures, especially on sparsely populated or uninhabited islands.

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