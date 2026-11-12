An international group of researchers concluded that the earliest distinct necks in early four-limbed vertebrates about 380 million years ago were too rigid to allow significant head movement. This challenges the long-standing explanation that the neck arose primarily so that early tetrapods could survey their surroundings without turning their entire bodies, ScienceDaily reports.

Models showed limited mobility

Scientists combined fossil data, experiments with modern sturgeons, and computer modeling of the anatomy of ancient animals. The results of the study, published on October 14 in the journal Nature, showed that even when the skull was anatomically separated from the shoulder girdle, the structure of the vertebral column significantly restricted neck mobility.

The analysis included early tetrapods and Tiktaalik, a fossil fish described in 2006. Its remains were found on Ellesmere Island in Canada’s territory of Nunavut. Tiktaalik is a close relative of the earliest vertebrates with limbs, so its anatomy helps reconstruct intermediate stages of the transition from an aquatic to a terrestrial way of life.

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Sturgeons helped study the notochord

The key to assessing mobility was the notochord, a long flexible rod of tissue inside the vertebral column. In early tetrapods, it was much larger than individual vertebrae, while soft tissues are almost never preserved in fossil material. Sturgeons have a similar vertebral structure, so researchers measured the mechanical properties of their notochord and used these data for models of ancient animals.

According to the study’s first author, Dana Kornajsel of Uppsala University, early tetrapods could not turn their heads as modern terrestrial animals do. Their ability to raise their heads was no greater than that of fish and was in some cases even lower. The models also did not account for additional restrictions imposed by muscles, skin, and bony elements in the skin, so actual mobility may have been even lower.

The authors believe that the separation of the head from the shoulder girdle may have emerged not as an adaptation for surveying the surroundings, but alongside skeletal changes that enabled the forelimbs to support the body and participate in locomotion. Greater neck flexibility, they conclude, developed later.

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