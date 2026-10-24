Hunter-gatherers who lived in the South Caucasus between 57,000 and 27,000 years ago maintained social contacts across distances of 40 to 200 kilometers. An international group of scientists reached this conclusion after studying the territories of modern-day Armenia, Georgia, and neighboring regions, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Traces of long-distance contacts

Researchers combined archaeological, geological, and paleoecological data to reconstruct how small, dispersed population groups moved through the diverse landscape of the South Caucasus.

Stone tools and obsidian artifacts point to long-distance movement and contacts between communities. Although hunter-gatherer communities were small and located far from one another, they did not remain isolated.

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Transition between Paleolithic eras

Similar traditions documented in the South Caucasus and the Armenian Highlands indicate an exchange of knowledge and the maintenance of social ties over long distances. The work was led by Dr. Ariel Malinsky-Buller of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The scientists examined the transition from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic. In their view, the collected data point not to the rapid replacement of one population or culture by another, but to a gradual process in which different cultures and traditions coexisted for millennia.

The study’s authors noted that explaining ancient communities’ responses to large-scale changes requires considering not only mobility, but also environmental conditions, population size, and social networks.

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