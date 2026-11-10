An analysis of data from 495,269 UK Biobank participants in the United Kingdom found an association between coffee consumption and a lower risk of atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder. The strongest association was recorded among people who drank 2–3 cups of coffee daily, News-Medical reports.

Observation results

Researchers followed the participants for a median period of 13 years. The average age of the volunteers at the start of the study was 57, and atrial fibrillation was diagnosed in 37,261 people during the follow-up period.

After accounting for age, sex, ethnic background, physical activity level, education, smoking, alcohol consumption, body mass index, income and other factors, the risk of atrial fibrillation among people who drank coffee was estimated to be 7–11% lower than among those who did not consume it. The lowest risk estimates were observed at 2–3 cups per day. At the same time, the risk did not decline progressively as the amount of the drink increased.

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Tea data and limitations

For tea, researchers found a less pronounced and less consistent association: in the group consuming 2–3 cups a day, the risk was 5% lower. Estimates at other consumption levels were smaller, so the authors urged caution in interpreting these results.

The work is observational in nature and therefore does not prove that coffee or tea prevent atrial fibrillation. Participants self-reported their beverage consumption only at the start of the study; the authors also did not measure the amount of caffeine or standardize cup sizes, brewing methods, or beverage strength. Decaffeinated options were also included in the coffee analysis, so the results cannot be explained by the effects of caffeine alone.

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