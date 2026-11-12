A small preliminary study of young adults linked more frequent daily e-cigarette use to reduced lung function. As News-Medical reports, researchers analyzed examination results from 22 current users of predominantly e-cigarettes aged 21 to 35.

How the study was conducted

Participants underwent lung function testing at the beginning of the study and again after an average of 12 months. They also reported how often they used vapes during the day. The tests were conducted from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., 12 hours after the use of any tobacco products.

Researchers measured forced expiratory volume in one second, or FEV1, meaning the amount of air a person can exhale from the lungs in one second. They also assessed forced vital capacity, the total volume of air that can be quickly and forcefully exhaled after a deep breath, and the ratio of these measures.

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Link to vaping frequency

During the second examination, the group showed a statistically significant decline in FEV1. After accounting for age, sex, race, height and vaping frequency, researchers also observed a trend: as the number of vaping episodes during the day increased, FEV1 declined more. However, this adjusted trend did not reach statistical significance.

Compared with participants who vaped zero to four times a day, using e-cigarettes 5–9 times was associated with a 100 mL decrease in FEV1. For a frequency of 10–29 times a day, the figure was 190 mL, and for 30 or more times, 240 mL.

The authors noted the study's limitations: a small sample, only two measurement points and no control group of people who do not use tobacco products. In their view, longer observations and control groups are needed to assess accelerated FEV1 decline and the possible risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

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