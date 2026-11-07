Study links DINCH to lower newborn weight — The Guardian

In the United States, a study based on data from more than 6,600 pregnancies linked higher levels of the plasticizer DINCH to lower birth weight and body length in newborns. The substance is used in soft plastic food packaging, toys, medical devices, textiles and flooring, The Guardian reports.

Study data

The analysis was conducted by specialists at NYU Langone Health using data from the US federal Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes program. DINCH was detected in urine samples from up to 70% of participants. Higher levels of the substance were associated with a greater likelihood that a child would be classified as small for gestational age — meaning a weight below the 10th percentile among infants born at the same stage of pregnancy.

According to the authors’ calculations, a tenfold increase in DINCH exposure levels was associated with a 27-gram reduction in newborn weight. By comparison, the average birth weight of an infant is about 3,400 grams. The study also indicated that this outcome was more frequently recorded among mothers of Hispanic origin and women with lower levels of education.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacing phthalates

DINCH is the abbreviated name for diisononyl ester of 1,2-cyclohexanedicarboxylic acid. It is used to make plastic more flexible and durable; the substance may be found, in particular, in food wrap and plastic wine corks. It began to be used more actively after US and EU regulators started taking action on toxic phthalate plasticizers, including DEHP.

Previous studies in animals and human cells suggested that DINCH breakdown products may affect hormonal processes important for fetal development and also cause inflammation. According to the authors’ assessment, this may affect the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the fetus. Total global DINCH production, according to data cited in the study, increased from 25,000 tonnes in 2002 to 400,000 tonnes in 2024.

Read us on