Researchers analyzed 160 episodes of famine in Europe between 1500 and 1800 and found a link between warming in the equatorial Pacific associated with El Niño and food crises. As News-Medical reports, in Central Europe a 1°C temperature anomaly nearly doubled the estimated annual probability of famine onset—from 7% under neutral conditions to 13.9%.

Wet years and lower harvests

The study was published in the journal Nature Food. It involved climatologists and historians from Columbia University, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, Trinity College Dublin, Stockholm University, and other European universities.

Scientists used a chronology of food crises in nine European regions, tree-ring data to reconstruct sea surface temperatures, as well as information on harvests and prices. They concluded that warmer years in the Pacific coincided with excessive precipitation in Central Europe and the Balkans.

In regions where the influence of El Niño was stronger, rye and wheat harvests declined by an average of 6.2% following a 1°C anomaly. The response of barley and oats was weaker, which the authors linked to their greater resilience to wet conditions. The researchers cautioned that the available historical harvest data are limited and geographically uneven.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices and the duration of food crises

Across the nine regions studied, El Niño was also associated with a longer duration of famine. According to the model estimate, a 1°C anomaly reduced the rate at which an ongoing famine ended by an average of 24% compared with neutral conditions. During a strong El Niño with a +2°C anomaly, the probability that a famine lasted more than three years was about 28 percentage points higher than during La Niña with a −1°C anomaly.

An analysis of grain prices in 44 cities showed a cumulative increase of up to 6.8% one year after a 1°C anomaly. Prices gradually returned to the baseline level over about eight years. Fish prices began rising approximately two years later and peaked at 4.4% after three years, although catch data did not show pronounced changes.

The authors emphasize that famine was shaped by the interaction of climate, harvests, markets, and socioeconomic conditions. At the same time, climate reconstructions, incomplete information on yields, and the lack of reliable data on interregional grain trade limit the precision of the conclusions.

Read us on