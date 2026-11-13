Study links irregular sleep to anxiety and depression — News-Medical

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of California, San Diego, in the United States, found a link between irregular sleep-wake schedules and more pronounced symptoms of anxiety, depression and loneliness. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published on November 12 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Data from nearly 23,000 participants

The researchers analyzed information from approximately 23,000 participants in the TemPredict project, which began in 2020. Initially, the project aimed to determine whether wearable-device data could help detect COVID-19 before people noticed symptoms. On average, participants provided sleep data for 154 days. Their average age was 46, and women accounted for slightly less than half of the sample.

Participants wore smart rings whose sensors recorded movement and vital signs and used this information to determine approximate times of falling asleep and waking up. The scientists calculated a sleep regularity index for each person — a measure from 0 to 100, where a higher score indicates a more stable daily schedule.

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Differences in regularity scores

Participants assessed symptoms of depression, anxiety and loneliness themselves each month in surveys. Among people without depressive symptoms or with mild symptoms, the average sleep regularity index was 84 and 83, respectively. For moderate symptoms, it was 81, and for severe symptoms, 75.

Participants with normal anxiety levels had an average index of 84, while among those with severe anxiety it was 79. Increased feelings of loneliness were also associated with less regular sleep and wake times.

The authors noted that this relationship may be bidirectional: irregular sleep may be both a factor associated with worsening mental health and a symptom of it. Future studies should examine whether establishing a more stable sleep schedule can improve people's mental state.

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