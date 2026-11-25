An international study involving 71,703 people from 31 countries, including the United States, China and a number of European countries, found a link between lower socioeconomic status and higher levels of physical frailty in older age. The gap between socioeconomic groups widened with age, News-Medical reports.

The work, led by researchers at King's College London, was published in the journal BMC Medicine. Researchers recorded the greatest inequality in frailty scores between socioeconomic groups in England.

The gap widened with age

Frailty was assessed on a scale from 0 to 100 points, reflecting the share of health problems and functional limitations: the higher the score, the higher the level of frailty. At age 50, participants in the lowest socioeconomic group had a score nearly seven points higher than representatives of the highest group.

By age 80, this difference increased to about 12 points. The study authors noted that socioeconomic differences in physical frailty become more pronounced as people age.

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How health status was assessed

The frailty index took into account 27 aspects of health, including chronic diseases reported by participants and the results of cognitive function assessments. Socioeconomic status was determined by education level and total household wealth. Education was divided into primary, secondary and higher education, while wealth included housing, businesses, vehicles and savings, excluding debts and loans.

Scientists identified social and physical inactivity as the main factors associated with higher levels of frailty among people with lower socioeconomic status. They also took smoking and excessive alcohol consumption into account. According to the authors' assessment, greater physical and social activity in middle and older age may help reduce frailty in old age.

Physical frailty means a decline in physiological reserve and difficulties with everyday activities, including walking or dressing. It is associated with higher risks of disability, dependence on assistance from others, hospitalization and death.

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