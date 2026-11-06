Researchers at Pennsylvania State University linked rising food prices in the United States not only to increased household spending, but also to a higher risk of food insufficiency and poorer mental health indicators. News-Medical reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy.

Data from a nationwide survey

The authors used data from the Household Pulse Survey, a large representative survey conducted by the US Census Bureau. They analyzed households’ weekly spending on groceries and prepared meals, indicators of food insufficiency, and data on respondents’ mental health.

According to the researchers, food prices in US stores rose by more than 20% between 2020 and 2024, outpacing overall inflation. They cited the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related supply disruptions, and rising energy costs among the factors behind the increase.

Four response models

The team identified four types of household behavior. About 44% made almost no changes to their shopping habits. Another 28% switched to cheaper generic products, chose lower-priced stores, and ate out less often.

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Approximately 20% of households used a broader set of measures: they cut spending, postponed major purchases and, in some cases, medical treatment. The remaining 8% resorted to more drastic steps: taking additional jobs, using credit or loans, reducing savings and retirement contributions, as well as spending on heating or electricity.

Strategies do not always protect against hardship

Across all four groups, inflation was associated with higher food spending, a greater likelihood of food insufficiency, and poorer mental health indicators. At the same time, risk levels varied. Among households that used the strictest restrictions, some of the smallest increases in food insufficiency and anxiety indicators were recorded. The researchers suggested that this group may have been particularly vulnerable even before inflation intensified.

The study’s lead author, associate professor of agricultural economics Yizao Liu, noted that intensive cost-saving methods are often not a sign of successful adaptation, but an indication of significant financial pressure. In her view, comprehensive support combining food assistance, compensation for housing costs, and mental health resources may be more effective than separate programs.

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