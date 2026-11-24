In the Canadian Arctic, the remnant of the Laurentide Ice Sheet — the Barnes Ice Cap — began expanding again about 2,000 years ago. However, in the 1960s, this trend reversed into ice retreat. Researchers believe this may have been an early phase of a new glacial period interrupted by global warming, ScienceDaily reports.

Plants beneath the ice

Geochemists Nicolas Young and Jörg Schaefer of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia Climate School, together with colleagues, studied the history of the Laurentide Ice Sheet. In the past, it covered much of Canada and the northern United States, while the Barnes Ice Cap in central Baffin Island, Nunavut, is its last remaining fragment.

Unlike most glaciers, the Barnes Ice Cap is frozen to bedrock and does not slide over the surface. Therefore, plants that grew in this area before the advance of the ice could have been preserved beneath it. After the ice cap began retreating in 1960, plant remains were gradually exposed. Scientists used radiocarbon dating to determine when the plants were buried under the ice and reconstruct the advance of its edge.

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Interpreting the onset of glaciation

According to the results of the study, published in the journal Science, the Laurentide Ice Sheet reached its smallest size about 3,000 years ago. Approximately a thousand years later, the remaining ice masses began growing again. The authors propose considering the beginning of a glacial period to be not the appearance of huge continental ice sheets, but the sustained expansion of already existing ice.

This approach differs from previous climate models, according to which the next period of glaciation was expected to begin only in thousands or tens of thousands of years. At the same time, the scientists stress that this concerned only an early stage: significant cooling would have required millennia, while the restoration of the Laurentide Ice Sheet to continental scale would have taken about 30,000 years.

By the 1960s, the Barnes Ice Cap had begun losing more ice in summer than it could replenish in winter through snowfall. According to the researchers' interpretation, this halted the development of new glaciation. The models cited by the authors also indicate that the Barnes Ice Cap may disappear completely over the next several centuries.

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