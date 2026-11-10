Scientists link the sharp decline in amphibian populations in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest in the 1970s and 1980s to the spread of the chytrid fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd). A study of museum frog specimens from the Boracéia station found no traces of the pathogen in 1978, while from 1983 it became widespread, Mongabay reports.

The work was published in the journal Molecular Ecology. The Bd fungus causes a fatal infectious skin disease in amphibians. It affects the animals’ skin, influencing oxygen uptake and the regulation of water, salts and minerals in the body. Infected amphibians may develop redness, ulcers, excessive skin shedding, as well as neurological and behavioral changes.

Museum specimens before and after the decline

For the analysis, the team used 370 frogs of 17 species collected in the 1970s and 1980s by former Smithsonian Institution curator William Ronald Heyer. The collection contains no animals collected between 1979 and 1982 — precisely during the period of the sharp decline in amphibian numbers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The researchers used PCR tests to detect Bd DNA, analyzed the pathogen’s genotypes and examined skin samples for characteristic lesions. They also studied DNA quality, since preservation in formalin and ethanol causes its degradation, and took swabs from containers to rule out possible contamination. The analysis showed that the global Bd-GPL strain was initially detected in the specimens, followed later by the less virulent Bd-Brazil strain.

The cause of the decline has not yet been conclusively proven

The study’s authors emphasize that the results cannot be extended to the entire Atlantic Forest. In addition, historical data do not allow a cause-and-effect relationship to be conclusively proven. University of São Paulo researcher Lucas Ferrante, who was not involved in the work, noted that detecting the pathogen after the population decline is not evidence that it was the cause of the frogs’ deaths. In his view, climate disturbances and extreme weather events may have played a key role.

Field studies in Boracéia in 2022 and 2024 showed that some species severely affected in the 1980s have recovered. At the same time, up to five of the 17 species represented in the collection may have completely disappeared from the area, including the Rio spinythumb frog Crossodactylus dispar and the flattened waterfall frog Cycloramphus boraceiensis.

Read us on