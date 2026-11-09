Study links liver transplantation to longer survival — News-Medical

Liver transplantation is associated with significantly longer survival among people with alcohol-associated liver disease. In a study involving more than 370,000 patients, transplant recipients lived an average of 7.1 years during the eight years after diagnosis, compared with 4.9 years for people without a transplant, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 370,000 patients

The work was published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research. Researchers analyzed national insurance claims data from patients with commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage who were diagnosed with alcohol-associated liver disease in 2017–2024. They also considered comorbidities recorded during the ten years before diagnosis.

Of more than 370,000 participants, approximately 3,500 received a liver transplant. During follow-up periods of three, five, and eight years after diagnosis, average survival in the transplant group was 25–45% longer. After adjustment for differences between the groups, the adjusted risk of death among transplant recipients was 63% lower.

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Authors’ caveats and unequal access

The study was observational: patients who received transplants were generally younger and had better health according to other measures. The authors adjusted the results to account for these differences but stressed that the data indicate an association rather than proving that transplantation itself caused longer survival.

The analysis also found differences in access to transplantation by age, sex, race, and comorbidities. Women and African Americans had lower chances of receiving a transplant, although their risk of death was not higher than that of men or White patients. Higher chances of transplantation were observed among people with non-metastatic liver cancer, signs of liver decompensation, and alcohol-associated cirrhosis. At the same time, patients with a recorded diagnosis of alcohol use disorder had less than half the odds of transplantation compared with other patients.

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