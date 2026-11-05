An analysis of plant fossils in amber from Myanmar indicates that the ancient flora of Southeast Asia may have arrived there on a fragment of Earth’s crust that separated from what is now northwestern Australia about 150 million years ago. This fragment, known as the West Burma Block, moved northward across the ancient Tethys Ocean.

Fossils in amber

As Live Science reports, researchers studied more than 3,000 plant fossils from amber from Myanmar that were preserved about 100 million years ago. The finds included flowers, leaves, fruits and seeds.

The fossils belonged to at least 392 types of flowering plants. Remains of conifers, ferns, mosses, cycads and liverworts were also found in the amber. According to the authors, the isolated West Burma Block remained near the equator for tens of millions of years, where the hot and humid climate allowed ancient plant lineages to survive and diversify.

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Drift toward Asia

According to the researchers’ conclusions, the microplate drifted northward for about 100 million years, and its collision with Southeast Asia began approximately 50 million years ago. About 80 million years ago, the Indian Plate collided with the block, changing the orientation of the crustal fragment. Later, the Indian Plate and the West Burma Block collided with Asia.

The study, published on October 27 in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, contradicts earlier assumptions that this block formed closer to modern Southeast Asia and that local tropical forests emerged after the extinction of the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago.

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