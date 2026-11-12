A study involving 826 people in the United States and China found a link between women’s higher scores on cognitive ability tests and worse treatment from colleagues. Team members were more likely to view participants with higher scores as hostile; they also reported receiving less help and experiencing more frequent work obstruction, including the withholding of information. Deutsche Welle reports.

How the study was conducted

The authors conducted two studies. The first involved 432 business students at a U.S. public university who worked in small teams on a consulting project for real organizations. The second surveyed 394 full-time employees who worked in teams at a financial company in China.

Cognitive abilities were assessed using a standardized test of reasoning and problem-solving that employers use during hiring. Team members did not know one another’s test results. They evaluated their colleagues, and several weeks later participants reported how much help they had received and how often they had encountered work obstruction.

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Differences for men and women

In both groups, women with higher scores were more often rated as hostile. Among employees in China, they were also considered less friendly. At the same time, men’s high scores did not have such a negative association: among students in the United States, they did not affect team attitudes, while among employees of the Chinese company, men with higher scores were rated as less hostile, received help more often and faced obstruction less often.

The researchers explain this association through social role theory: men are more often expected to be competent and assertive, while women are expected to be warm and supportive. The authors stressed that the observed effects were small and that the study identified an association rather than proving causation. Participants provided the data on help and mistreatment themselves.

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