A study involving Harvard and Dartmouth universities found that mobile phone bans in US schools may moderately improve student learning outcomes. As The Verge reports, the effect of such restrictions can be compared to adding one or two weeks of instruction to the school year.

Data from 3.3 million students

Researchers, together with the academic assessment organization NWEA, analyzed test results from 3.3 million students at 4,600 schools. The data covered the period from the 2021–2022 to the 2025–2026 school years and included institutions both with and without phone bans.

According to the authors’ estimate, the effect of school restrictions could amount to about half of the loss in academic achievement among US students between 2013 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Thomas Kane, faculty director of Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, called the result moderate but one that researchers had expected.

Unlike a previous nationwide study in the US, the new work used data from individual students rather than school averages. According to the researchers, this made it possible to account for more factors and track the impact of restrictions on students with different levels of learning loss.

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Costs and use outside school

The authors also compared the costs of different ways to improve outcomes. By their calculations, purchasing locking pouches for a class of 17 students would cost about $425 per teacher. An additional week of paying a teacher’s average salary would cost $2,080.

The researchers found no major difference in the impact of school bans among students of different ages or with different levels of achievement. Kane suggested that some differences in learning outcomes could be explained by phone use outside school, but this is harder to verify because there are no similar restrictions at home.

This summer, as part of a $17.1 billion agreement with nearly all US states, Meta agreed to introduce broad restrictions for users under 18. Among other things, they provide for default time limits for teenagers in the company’s apps.

Kane believes these changes could give researchers an opportunity to compare learning outcomes before and after a possible reduction in social media use outside school. At the same time, he said, it will be difficult to determine whether teenagers will actually spend less time on Meta’s services and whether they will shift that time to other platforms. For more accurate analysis, platforms will need to provide researchers with anonymized aggregated data, including data by schools or other groups.

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