Researchers in the United States from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center have identified a link between exposure to fine particulate air pollution and a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. As News-Medical reports, the work combined an analysis of medical data from nearly half a million people with experiments in mice.

UK Biobank data

Scientists analyzed information on approximately 500,000 adult participants in the UK Biobank project, whose health was monitored for up to 14 years. People living in the third of areas with the highest pollution levels had a 25% higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia than residents of the least polluted third of areas.

This association remained after accounting for age, smoking, diabetes and other factors. The increased risk was recorded regardless of the extent of a person’s inherited genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.

Experiments in mice

To test a possible mechanism of impact, the team exposed mice to outdoor air from Cleveland for five months. Fine PM2.5 particles in this air were concentrated to levels similar to those recorded in the world’s most polluted cities.

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In healthy mice, researchers observed memory problems, increased permeability of the blood-brain barrier and brain inflammation. They also found a reduced NAD+/NADH ratio, which reflects the brain’s energy state and its ability to resist damage and disease. In the hippocampus, which is associated with learning and memory, the death of newly formed neurons increased.

Pollution altered gene activity in microglia, the brain’s immune cells that normally clear cellular debris and fight infections. Mice without amyloid plaques developed changes resembling manifestations of Alzheimer’s disease. In animals genetically predisposed to the disease, polluted air also accelerated the accumulation of amyloid plaques.

The results were published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation. The authors note that they identified one of the mechanisms through which polluted air harms the healthy brain and may accelerate the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

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