A large-scale genetic study has identified links between human height and 207 genes and 121 rare DNA variants. The main part of the study analyzed data from 826,066 people, and the results were tested in six additional independent cohorts involving 624,567 participants, Nature reports.

Large effects of rare variants

The researchers separately examined common genetic variants, rare changes in the exome, and the combined effect of rare changes within genes. An analysis of common variants identified 3,034 independent associations, which together explain approximately 25% of the observed variation in height.

The greatest interest was in rare variants that disrupt protein function. For 17 genes, such individual variants were associated with an average height difference of 8.92 cm. The study notes that this is substantially greater than the average effect of variants typically found in genome-wide studies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

These genes include genes associated with extracellular matrix organization, skeletal development, and the signaling pathways of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor, WNT/β-catenin, and TGFβ. Expanding the analysis to protein-disrupting variants occurring at frequencies of up to 1% made it possible to identify 76 genes in total, 62 of which were not detected when analyzing only individual variants.

Validation of results and prediction

In independent samples, nominal statistical significance was confirmed for 203 of 207 genes, or 98.1%, and for 113 of 125 individual variants, or 90.4%. The direction of effect matched between the primary and replication analyses for all 179 genes assessed in rare-variant burden tests and for all but one variant.

The authors also tested whether rare variants improve genetic prediction of height. Among 337 carriers of variants in 17 genes, adding their effects to a model based on common variants increased the R² value to 0.72. At the same time, these variants occur very rarely, so their contribution to height prediction for the entire population is limited.

Read us on