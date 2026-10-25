A study by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel suggests that large-scale wildfires and subsequent erosion in the southern Levant may have helped Neolithic communities understand that clay hardens under the effect of fire and turns into pottery. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Fires and clay movement

The work was published in early September in the journal Geomorphology. The study analyzed ancient deposits, caves, charcoal accumulations and archaeological sites to reconstruct environmental changes during two periods of instability.

The first was the last interglacial period, MIS 5e, which lasted approximately 129,000–116,000 years ago. The second was the early Holocene, approximately 11,000–7,000 years ago, when agricultural communities were becoming increasingly established in the region. Evidence from both periods points to large-scale fires followed by severe erosion. In the early Holocene, the most intense phase, according to the study's estimate, occurred approximately 9,500–8,200 years ago.

Microscopic charcoal particles in lake sediments record peaks in burning, while chemical traces in cave formations indicate major losses of vegetation and soil. After plant cover was destroyed, precipitation and runoff washed clay-rich soil from slopes into natural depressions, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea Valley.

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The natural kiln hypothesis

Study leader Professor Amos Frumkin called this the “natural kiln hypothesis.” In his view, valley inhabitants may have seen areas of clay fired by intense natural fires and noticed that the material had become hard and durable. This may have given them the idea of deliberately firing clay.

The hypothesis is supported by previous petrographic studies: Yarmukian pottery from the Jordan Valley was made from locally redeposited terra rossa clay. Such material could have accumulated near settlements after erosion of the surrounding hills.

An ancient natural experiment

During MIS 5e, the combination of fires, vegetation loss, erosion and clay deposition was even more intense, but pottery did not appear then. Frumkin called this period a natural control experiment and noted that people at that time did not have the same cognitive abilities, knowledge and social conditions as Neolithic communities.

The scientist stressed that the hypothesis is speculative but testable. Available data show a coincidence within broad time frames between major fires, clay deposition and the emergence of pottery, but do not yet make it possible to establish the exact sequence of these events.

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