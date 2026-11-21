A study by Monash University, published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology, proposes revising the classification of human ancestors and including in the genus Homo species traditionally assigned to the genera Australopithecus and Paranthropus. These are human species and close fossil relatives that lived over the past four to five million years, ScienceDaily reports.

Proposal to revise taxonomy

The study’s author, Ian Towle, a research fellow at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, believes that the boundaries between the three groups are becoming increasingly difficult to justify. Fossil remains point not to a simple sequence of species, but to a complex evolutionary tree with numerous branches and species that existed simultaneously.

Taxonomy classifies living and extinct organisms according to their characteristics and evolutionary relationships. A genus is a classification level above species: modern humans belong to the species Homo sapiens, where Homo is the genus name. Modern approaches increasingly rely on organisms’ evolutionary origin rather than only on their outward similarity.

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Defining traits of the genus Homo have become less clear

Previously, members of Homo were distinguished from other ancient human relatives by a combination of anatomical and behavioral traits, including relatively large brains and complex tool use. However, scientists have identified members of Homo with small brains, as well as evidence indicating more complex behavior among australopithecines and paranthropines than previously assumed.

According to Towle, expanding the genus Homo would make it possible to reflect evolutionary relationships more accurately and avoid continually revising the boundaries between major groups after new fossil discoveries. The proposed change is currently a scientific argument rather than an officially adopted classification.

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