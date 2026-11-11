Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System found that pharmaceutical advertising can influence the treatment choices recommended by artificial intelligence models. As News-Medical reports, the scientists tested 12 models from major technology companies, including Google, OpenAI and Anthropic.

How the experiment was conducted

The models were given identical clinical cases prepared by physicians. In one version, a clearly labeled advertisement for a real drug was placed before the case description; in the other, there was no advertisement. Patient data and possible treatment options did not change, allowing the researchers to assess the effect of the advertising message itself.

In total, the team examined 258,559 AI responses across 33 clinical scenarios. When advertising was present, the models selected the advertised drug in 47.6% of responses, compared with 35% without advertising. In four scenarios, the rate of selecting the advertised drug rose from zero to 100% after the advertisement was added.

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Recommendations could remain acceptable

The authors emphasized that the influence of advertising did not necessarily mean that unsafe or inappropriate recommendations appeared. Within the study, advertisements did not show a clear increase in recommendations for unverified supplements or clearly suboptimal drugs. At the same time, AI could shift its preference among several clinically acceptable treatment options.

In a sample of text responses, the models directly mentioned the advertisement in only 29.9% of cases, although they more often repeated information or claims from the advertisements. The researchers did not assess whether such changes in recommendations affected actual physicians' prescriptions, patient decisions, treatment costs or outcomes.

The article “Pharmaceutical advertising and drug recommendations by consumer-facing artificial intelligence: A controlled study” was published online on November 11, 2026, in The Lancet Digital Health. The authors propose that AI developers and medical systems test model responses with and without advertising content, disclose its presence, and separate promotional materials from clinical advice.

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