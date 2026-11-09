Scientists at Stanford Medicine and their colleagues analyzed data from sensor-equipped mouthguards worn by athletes in seven sports and concluded that linear head acceleration predicts concussion better than rotational acceleration. As News-Medical reports, the findings challenge a hypothesis that has been widespread for nearly 85 years, according to which rotational head movement was considered the main factor in concussion.

Data from sensor-equipped mouthguards

The analysis included data from 203 male and female athletes in seven sports, including American football, lacrosse and mixed martial arts. The researchers examined 47 impacts after which a concussion was recorded, as well as 3,804 impacts without this outcome. The impacts were recorded on video, and concussion was determined by medical staff on site or identified during video review based on visible signs of injury, including disorientation or impaired balance.

In the mathematical model, peak linear acceleration was the most accurate individual indicator of concussion probability. Adding peak rotational acceleration did not improve the model's accuracy, while accounting for peak rotational velocity provided a slight improvement. The authors noted that for longer-duration impacts, including whiplash injuries, rotational acceleration may be more important.

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Risk assessment for helmets

According to the team's calculations, an impact with a linear head acceleration of 100 g, or 100 times the standard acceleration of free fall, is associated with a 50% risk of concussion. For comparison, the average head impact in American football is about 25 g. According to data from sensor-equipped mouthguards, a collision with an acceleration of 150 g is accompanied by a concussion risk exceeding 99%.

The scientists point out that the commonly used 50% concussion-risk threshold of 192 g was derived from data from sensors mounted on helmets. Such systems may reflect head movement less accurately because the helmet shifts during an impact. At the same time, the authors emphasize that nearly all collisions cause both linear and rotational movement, and the new findings do not mean that rotational movement is safe.

Separately, the researchers tested football helmets with fluid pads on dummies. At the highest load level they assessed, the calculated concussion risk was 73.3% for standard helmets and 55.7% for helmets with such pads. The study's senior author, David Camarillo, is a co-founder of SoftShox, a company that licensed Stanford technology and manufactures these pads. The authors emphasized that further research is needed to confirm the conclusions.

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