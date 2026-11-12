In Brazil’s Pantanal, researchers have found that jaguars often interact with one another and can display social behavior. An analysis of 13 years of observations showed that these animals not only meet in pairs but can also play together, groom one another, hunt and patrol territory together, Mongabay reports.

167 recorded interactions

Scientists from the Jaguar ID project have conducted daily observations during the Pantanal’s dry season, from June to October, since 2013. Using photographs and videos, they identified 459 jaguars by the unique pattern of rosettes on their fur. The data were also supplemented with materials collected by citizen science participants.

The team recorded 167 cases of interaction between pairs of jaguars. Nearly half involved two males, 31% involved a male and a female, and another 17% involved two females. About a quarter of the contacts were aggressive. Another 36.5% were classified as neutral: the animals rested or hunted separately in the same area. Nearly 39% of interactions were social in nature.

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Differences between males and females

Among examples of social behavior, researchers described two sisters from different litters grooming each other. In another case, two related males moved through and patrolled territory together. Among jaguars with known family histories, related males were more likely to have positive interactions. No such pattern was found for females.

Study author Valeria Boron suggested that females, which often have cubs, may behave more defensively. She linked this hypothesis to a case recorded in the region in which a cub was killed by another female. Researchers also believe that males may be more tolerant of one another’s presence because of the favorable environment of the Pantanal and the abundance of prey.

At the same time, conservation biologist Stijn Verschueren of the University of Bern cautioned that all observations were conducted along riverbanks in an area with very high densities of jaguars and prey. Therefore, these findings do not necessarily apply to jaguar populations in other regions.

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