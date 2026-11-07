A long-term study among adults in the United States found an association between regular consumption of caffeinated coffee and a lower risk of dementia, as well as better cognitive performance with age. The strongest associations were observed among those who drank two to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily, ScienceDaily reports.

Difference in dementia incidence

Participants were followed for up to 43 years. Among people who consumed larger amounts of caffeinated coffee, 141 cases of dementia per 100,000 people per year were recorded. For those who rarely drank such coffee or did not drink it at all, the figure was 330 cases per 100,000 people per year.

Participants who drank more caffeinated coffee also reported subjective cognitive decline less often — worsening memory or thinking that a person notices themselves. Such changes were reported by 7.8% of people with higher coffee consumption, compared with 9.5% among those who consumed little or no caffeinated coffee.

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Decaffeinated coffee showed no such association

The association between coffee and cognitive health persisted regardless of genetic risk of dementia. At the same time, consuming more coffee than two to three cups a day was not associated with additional benefits.

Tea consumption was also associated with a lower risk of dementia and better cognitive performance. One to two cups of tea per day proved to be the most favorable level. The study did not distinguish between caffeinated and decaffeinated tea, so it does not make it possible to determine the role of caffeine in this association.

No similar association was found for decaffeinated coffee. The researchers emphasize that the findings indicate an association and do not prove that coffee directly prevents dementia.

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