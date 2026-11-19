Researchers in the United States found an association between more intensive alcohol use, more varied methods of cannabis use, and a higher likelihood of a major depressive episode among adolescents aged 12–17. News-Medical reports on the findings of scientists at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

2023 survey data

The authors analyzed data from the 2023 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The sample included 9,817 American adolescents aged 12 to 17.

The scientists assessed patterns of alcohol use, from episodic to frequent or intensive, as well as the number of methods of cannabis use. These methods included smoking, vaping, and consuming cannabis edibles.

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Groups with a higher likelihood of depression

According to the study's findings, the more intensively adolescents consumed alcohol and the more forms of cannabis use they employed, the higher their likelihood of a major depressive episode. A higher likelihood was also recorded among girls, older adolescents, and adolescents of multiracial background, regardless of alcohol or cannabis use.

The study's lead author, Sunhyon Chun, urged parents, doctors, and school staff to view substance use and depression among adolescents as related issues and to conduct screening in both directions. The study is cross-sectional, so it establishes statistical associations in the surveyed group rather than causal relationships.

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