Researchers in the United States have found a link between higher blood vitamin D levels in middle age and fewer tau protein deposits in the brain about 16 years later. Tau protein is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. ScienceAlert reports on the findings, published in the journal Neurology Open Access.

Data from long-term observation

Scientists analyzed data from 793 men and women without dementia from the US Framingham Heart Study. At the initial examination, participants’ average age was 39, and their vitamin D levels were measured through blood tests.

About 16 years later, around 430 participants underwent positron emission tomography scans of the brain. The scans were conducted to assess signs of tau protein and beta-amyloid accumulation — protein deposits long associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

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The link does not prove causation

The analysis showed that participants with higher vitamin D levels at the start of the observation generally had fewer tau protein deposits during the follow-up examination. At the same time, no link between vitamin D levels and beta-amyloid was found in this group.

The study’s senior author, University of Galway neurologist Emer McGrath, noted that the findings show only an association between vitamin D and early signs of dementia in the brain. According to her, clinical trials are needed to determine whether vitamin D supplements can prevent dementia.

The authors also drew attention to an earlier French study: a one-year dietary intervention did not affect tau protein levels in people aged 70 and older who reported memory complaints. The scientists suggest that a potential intervention should be tested separately among younger cognitively healthy people.

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