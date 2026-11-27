In France, where around 1.5 million people are suffering from insufficient water supply, an international study recorded the largest decline in global surface water resources since 1991 in 2023–2024. During this period, global river runoff was approximately 5.7% below the average, while the volume of water in lakes and reservoirs decreased by 9.5%.

Data on rivers and water bodies

As France 24 reports, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences covered around 150 river basins, as well as approximately 1.2 million lakes and reservoirs. These are water resources on which drinking water supply, irrigation, hydropower, water transport, and the habitats of aquatic plants and animals directly depend.

The work was published in the journal Science. The study covered 2023 and 2024, which were the hottest years on record. Scientists recorded a particularly significant decline in surface water levels in Latin America.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Water shortages in France

According to the French Environment Ministry, around 89,000 people in the country are subject to at least one emergency water-supply restriction. Approximately two-thirds of them experience partial water outages. In the Creuse region of central France, authorities last week dispatched tanker trucks to replenish supplies and support residents' water provision.

France's geological institute reported that despite precipitation, two-thirds of the country's groundwater reserves remain below the average monthly level. In Latin America, the decline in precipitation was linked, according to the researchers' conclusions, to a combination of El Niño and anomalous warming of the North Atlantic.

More precipitation over oceans

Scientists found that in 2023–2024, precipitation over oceans increased, while it decreased over land. According to one of the study's authors, Günter Blöschl, global warming is changing not only evaporation but also the large-scale distribution of water, so droughts may be more severe than would be expected from rising temperatures alone.

Read us on