A UCLA Health study found that men with occasional cannabis use responded more strongly to smoking it than women with a similar frequency of use, despite approximately equal levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood. As News-Medical reports, the results were published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

How the study was conducted

Researchers at the UCLA Cannabis and Cannabinoids Center recruited healthy adult participants, who were evenly divided by sex and cannabis use frequency: weekly or daily. During three separate sessions, participants, unaware of which option they received, smoked a placebo, cannabis with a lower THC level, or cannabis with a higher THC level.

The female participants did not use hormonal contraception, and testing was conducted during the same phase of the menstrual cycle. The authors described the work as the first experiment specifically designed to simultaneously examine the effects of sex and use frequency on the short-term effects of smoking cannabis.

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What results were obtained

Men with occasional use reported stronger feelings of intoxication, sedation, and impaired functioning than other participants. They also reported more pronounced unpleasant effects, including anxiety, and were the only group whose heart rate increased significantly after smoking THC-containing cannabis.

Women and men who used cannabis frequently responded to it similarly. Regardless of sex, the frequent-use groups showed stronger effects that the authors classified as cannabis properties associated with dependence. THC blood levels did not explain the differences: men with frequent use tended to have the highest THC levels but reported weaker effects than men with occasional use.

The authors suggested that women may develop tolerance to cannabis at a lower frequency of use, but this requires verification in larger studies. Among the study's limitations, they cited a small sample size, the exploratory nature of some conclusions, and lower THC levels in the tested samples compared with many modern products.

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