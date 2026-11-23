A randomized clinical trial in Sydney involving 138 adults with prediabetes or early-stage type 2 diabetes found no significant advantages of a personalized diet created with a machine-learning algorithm over a standard low-fat, high-fiber diet. Both approaches were used alongside the start of metformin treatment, News-Medical reports.

Similar results after six months

For six months, participants took 1.5 g per day of extended-release metformin and followed one of the two diets. For personalized nutrition, the algorithm considered clinical data, lifestyle, glucose-monitoring indicators, and gut microbiome data, predicting responses to meals from a list of more than 5,700 foods. The standard diet was based on Australian guidelines.

Glycated hemoglobin HbA1c levels fell by 0.26% in the personalized-diet group and by 0.29% in the standard-diet group. Participants also lost comparable amounts of body weight—4.6 kg and 4.4 kg, respectively; visceral fat volume and systolic blood pressure decreased in both groups. The personalized diet reduced short-term glucose variability somewhat more, but the researchers consider the clinical significance of this difference uncertain.

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Microbiome changes

Analysis of stool samples showed a decline in gut bacterial species richness in both groups. Microbiome diversity decreased in the personalized-nutrition group, while fecal acetate and butyrate levels declined in the standard-diet group. At the same time, no statistically significant differences between the diets were recorded for these indicators.

Researchers initially planned to recruit 264 participants, but enrollment was reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The authors also noted that the study did not include separate groups receiving only metformin or only a dietary intervention, and that women with a high level of education predominated among participants. This limits the ability to generalize the findings to broader patient groups.

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