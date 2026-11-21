A study in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte involving more than 5,700 children found an approximately 69% lower incidence of dengue and chikungunya infections in areas with mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacterium than in similar areas. As The Independent reports, this effect persisted even during a severe dengue outbreak in Brazil in 2024.

The results were reported by Dr. Shri Edupuganti of Emory University, who was part of the international research team. The findings were presented at a meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

How Wolbachia works

Scientists breed mosquitoes that carry Wolbachia, a bacterium common among many insects and harmless to humans. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can transmit dengue, do not usually carry this bacterium. Wolbachia significantly reduces mosquitoes’ ability to transmit certain viruses.

Females pass the bacterium on to their offspring. Therefore, after a sufficient number of such mosquitoes — males and females — are released, Wolbachia can gradually become established in the local population. Field trials in Indonesia and other countries have already shown that this strategy can noticeably reduce the number of diagnosed dengue cases.

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Blood tests of participants

In Belo Horizonte, researchers did not limit themselves to data on confirmed diagnoses, since people with mild symptoms may not receive such a diagnosis. They analyzed participants’ blood for signs of dengue, chikungunya, or the Zika virus.

Boston University global health expert David Hamer, who was not involved in the study, called the results encouraging. In his view, combining this approach with other measures to combat mosquito-borne diseases could substantially reduce the spread of dengue.

The study was presented amid a major dengue outbreak in the U.S. state of Florida. As of Friday, state officials had recorded more than 650 cases of local transmission, about three quarters of them in Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located.

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