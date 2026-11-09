In Japan, scientists analyzed data from 6,803 participants in the 4D project and identified two opposing gut microbiome profiles statistically associated with lifestyle, overall health, and 15 chronic diseases. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Which habits were linked to the microbiome

Researchers examined 28 lifestyle factors, including diet, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and prolonged sitting. Plant-based foods, fermented products, coffee, and physical activity were predominantly associated with health-oriented microbial patterns. Refined carbohydrates, smoking, and sitting for at least 9.5 hours per day were more often associated with disease-related patterns.

Microbial mediators associated with health included butyrate-producing bacteria, including Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Anaerostipes hadrus, and Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans. These characteristics correlated with higher levels of short-chain fatty acids in stool, primarily butyrate, and lower markers of inflammation. Vegetables, fruits, and mushrooms were also associated with predicted microbial pathways for breaking down plant polysaccharides, including pectin, hemicellulose, and cellulose.

Coffee, dairy products, and a sedentary lifestyle

Coffee consumption was associated with health-related microbial patterns, including butyrate-producing bacteria. Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus emerged as a potential microbial mediator of the statistical association between coffee consumption and a lower likelihood of inflammatory bowel disease.

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Associations with dairy products were more complex. Consumption of milk and yogurt was associated with Bifidobacterium species and lactose metabolism genes. At the same time, for inflammatory bowel disease, type 2 diabetes, and depression, disease-related microbial mediation patterns more often predominated in associations with dairy consumption. Refined carbohydrates, including rice, bread, noodles, and sweet carbonated beverages, were more often linked to microbial traits of starch and sugar utilization, lactate production, and biofilm formation.

Testing predictive scores

Based on bacterial species profiles, the authors created MADE scores to distinguish overall health and individual chronic diseases. They were tested in a Japanese cohort and in 13 independent external cohorts comprising 3,095 people. In 11 cohorts, the scores demonstrated a stable ability to distinguish participants with diseases from those without them, although accuracy for irritable bowel syndrome was limited.

The authors emphasized that the study does not establish a causal relationship. Participants self-reported their lifestyle data, and the applicability of the findings outside Japan requires further study.

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