Researchers at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University of Zurich in Switzerland analyzed 2,414 anonymized urine samples from real forensic cases from 2024–2026. They assessed whether the biomarker GHB-pentose could help detect the use or administration of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). As News-Medical reports, the compound was detected in all 21 samples from living individuals in whom testing confirmed the presence of GHB.

The marker was detected at low GHB levels

In another 14 samples, the GHB level was below the threshold established for the test, but GHB-pentose was still detected. In eight of these cases, the circumstances supported suspicion of prior GHB use or administration. These included three suspected crimes — two robberies and one report of sexual assault. Urine samples in these cases were collected 13–16 hours after the incident.

GHB may be used as a recreational substance or secretly administered to victims. It is difficult to confirm in forensic medicine: the usual detection window is about six hours in blood and 12 hours in urine. In addition, GHB is naturally present in the body in small amounts and may form after death.

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Data from samples of deceased individuals

The scientists also examined urine samples collected from deceased individuals. Elevated GHB levels were recorded in 20 samples, but GHB-pentose was not detected; both substances were present in another four samples. According to the authors, the biomarker may be useful in death investigations, but further research is needed.

GHB-pentose is a compound of GHB with a sugar, probably ribose, although its exact chemical structure has not been definitively established. A controlled 2025 study showed that the marker may be detectable in urine for up to three days after GHB use. The new work also demonstrated the possibility of detecting it using two mass spectrometry methods commonly used in forensic toxicology. At the same time, the researchers stressed that the results do not allow definitive conclusions about diagnostic reliability and the maximum detection period in each individual case.

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