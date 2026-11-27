As ScienceAlert reports, a 2025 study involving 9 million people in the United States and South Korea found that 99% of cardiovascular events were preceded by at least one of four risk factors. These were above-optimal blood pressure, cholesterol or blood glucose levels, as well as tobacco smoking.

Above-optimal blood pressure was recorded most often before heart attacks, strokes and cases of heart failure: it was present in 93% of such cases. The study of factors preceding cardiovascular events was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Blood pressure control

A separate meta-analysis of 51 clinical trials involving more than 350,000 people found that reducing systolic blood pressure by every 5 mmHg was associated with an approximately 12% lower risk of stroke, ischemic heart disease or heart failure during the first year of treatment.

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This pattern was similar across five main classes of hypertension drugs: ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers and diuretics. The meta-analysis authors noted that the cardiovascular benefits of antihypertensive therapy emerge early and persist over time.

Other preventive approaches

The article also cites the results of a randomized study in Australia involving nearly 10,000 older people. Over approximately six years, participants taking statins experienced cardiovascular events 30% less often.

Large randomized trials also link drugs in the GLP-1 agonist class, including semaglutide, to a reduction in major cardiovascular events. In an analysis of data from one trial, patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of heart failure who took daily semaglutide were 22% less likely to require hospitalization or emergency care for heart failure or to die from cardiovascular causes than the placebo group. No such effect was recorded for participants without a history of heart failure.

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