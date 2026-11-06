Study finds more tyre defects in electric vehicles — Autocar

Electric vehicles aged between three and eight years are more likely to have recorded tyre defects than petrol cars. According to analytics company New Automotive, in every 1,000 MOT tests, 26 electric vehicles had tread worn below the legal limit, compared with 18 cases among petrol cars.

As Autocar reports, the study covered 1.6 million tests of electric vehicles and 17.9 million tests of internal combustion engine vehicles. Tyre cuts reaching the cord were recorded in around 30 cases per 1,000 electric-car tests, compared with 14 for petrol cars.

Weight, torque and maintenance

Emissions Analytics founder Nick Molden described the relationship between vehicle mass and tyre wear as a rule of thumb: an additional percentage point of weight corresponds to approximately an additional percentage point of wear. According to him, an electric vehicle is usually about 20% heavier than an internal combustion engine vehicle, and without specialised tyres this may mean around 20% additional wear.

The British Tyre Manufacturers' Association (BTMA) also recorded a higher share of tyre defects in electric vehicles — 6.0%. The figure was 4.7% for diesel vehicles and 4.3% for petrol vehicles. The association links this to the greater weight of vehicles and the instant torque of electric motors.

At the same time, BTMA chief Darren Lindsey warned that the higher number of recorded defects should not be directly equated with the intensity of wear. These also include sidewall cuts, small bulges and other damage. He noted that because electric cars require less regular servicing, owners may pay less attention to tyre condition.

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Special tyres and particulate emissions

Ricardo's global technical expert on emissions measurement and standards, John Andersson, noted that tyre life is affected not only by mass, but also by speed, braking, rubber characteristics, wheel alignment adjustment, the vehicle's technical condition and driving style.

Molden estimates that specialised tyres for electric vehicles mostly offset the additional wear caused by weight and torque, but may cost up to 50% more than conventional tyres for internal combustion engine vehicles. Using tyres not designed for heavy, high-torque vehicles can, according to him, double wear rates.

Experts stress that greater overall tyre wear does not necessarily mean a proportional increase in fine particulate emissions into the air. Future Euro 7 standards on tyre abrasion may encourage manufacturers to create more durable compounds, but changing the composition of rubber will also affect the toxicity of particles. University of Surrey Professor Prashant Kumar noted that the long-term health effects of metals and chemicals from worn tyre particles remain insufficiently studied.

Molden also believes that faster tyre replacement will increase CO2 emissions from their production, but will not negate the overall climate advantage of electric vehicles. He estimated it at approximately 50% over the vehicle's entire life cycle, excluding the impact of tyres.

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