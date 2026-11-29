Researchers found that the brain responses of people with autism to movie scenes are, on average, similar to those of people without autism, but within the group of people with autism these responses differed much more from one another. The results were published in The Journal of Neuroscience, ScienceDaily reports.

Watching films and modeling responses

A team of scientists led by Dorit Kliemann and James Tryer of the University of Iowa analyzed previously collected brain imaging data. Participants with and without autism spectrum disorder watched films of different genres — animation, action movies, romantic comedies, and Alfred Hitchcock-style thrillers.

The researchers used a computational model to identify links between brain activity and elements of the films: sounds, visual information, and more complex social signals. After training, the model was able to predict activity in several brain systems.

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Differences between individuals

A comparison of average indicators showed that the model predicted activity in different brain systems with similar accuracy in people with and without autism. At the same time, an analysis of individual data revealed a different pattern: the brain activity of participants with autism deviated more strongly from the average for their group.

Greater variability appeared in nearly all of the brain systems studied, and especially in the network of regions associated with processing social information. The authors believe that approaches based primarily on comparing group averages may fail to account for important differences between people.

The scientists plan to further investigate how differences in brain activity are linked to individual behavioral characteristics associated with autism spectrum disorder. In their view, identifying subgroups may help describe this condition more precisely and develop individually tailored support.

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