A study published in the journal Nature has linked southeastern Australia's current vulnerability to large-scale fires not only to climate change, but also to the disruption of traditional fire management after British colonization. Mongabay reports.

Open eucalyptus woodlands

Scientists analyzed sediment deposits from Lake Purgahguluh, also known as Lake Elusive, in the East Gippsland region of southeastern Australia. The ecological reconstruction covered one thousand years. According to the study, for more than 800 years before British colonization in 1788, the Gunaikurnai people maintained stable open eucalyptus woodlands in the region through frequent low-temperature, or cultural, burning.

Under this management, tree cover averaged about 10%. Researchers note that high-intensity crown fires and severe soil erosion were virtually absent during this period. This long-term stability was disrupted in the 1840s, when colonization forcibly interrupted Indigenous peoples' traditional care for the land.

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Fuel accumulation

After cultural burning ceased, woody fuels began to accumulate. By the 1970s, the share of eucalyptus tree cover had increased about fourfold, to 34%. The open woodlands turned into denser and more flammable forests, the study said.

At the same time, the number of charcoal particles formed at high temperatures in the sediments increased twofold or threefold. The authors regard this as evidence of a transition to crown fires that engulfed tree canopies, destroyed ground vegetation and exposed the topsoil, contributing to erosion.

The study's lead author, University of Melbourne geographer Michael-Shawn Fletcher, said that hot and dry conditions existed in Australia even before the European invasion, but at that time did not lead to the severe fires seen today. According to the authors, climate change is intensifying the vulnerability created by the colonial disruption of traditional land use. They call for support for the restoration of fire management led by traditional landowners.

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