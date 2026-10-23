A study of climate migrants in informal settlements in southwestern Bangladesh found that moving from areas affected by floods, cyclones, riverbank erosion and sea-level rise does not always mean a safer life. As Mongabay reports, migrants in cities often lack access to safe housing, services and stable income.

The study’s author, Roland D. Smith, a doctoral researcher at the University of East Anglia, examined what happens to people after they relocate in response to climate factors. His findings show that families leave one set of dangers behind but may encounter another in cities: regular flooding due to inadequate drainage, insecure housing, insufficient municipal services and difficulties finding reliable work.

Unstable work limits families’ opportunities

In the settlements studied, people often earn money through daily labor at brick kilns or by transporting passengers on rickshaws. According to the study, such employment makes it difficult to save money, improve housing or relocate again. It also limits families’ social mobility.

In 2024, natural disasters caused the internal displacement of 2.4 million people in Bangladesh. The International Monetary Fund forecasts that by 2050, sea-level rise could result in the loss of more than one-seventh of the country’s territory and nearly one-third of its food production.

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A separate working paper by the International Institute for Environment and Development, published in February 2025, documented additional risks for displaced people. In a study in Pirojpur in the south of the country and Sylhet in the east, 92% of participants experienced at least one form of modern slavery, including delayed payments, restrictions on movement, harsh working conditions, threats, intimidation or physical violence by employers.

Policies exist, but implementation problems remain

Bangladesh has a National Strategy on the Management of Internal Displacement from 2021 and an action plan for 2022–2042. They provide for the creation of local databases, the inclusion of safe housing for internally displaced persons in urban planning and the development of employment outside the largest urban centers. The National Adaptation Plan also proposes creating a register of climate migrants and measures to manage migration to cities.

At the same time, researchers point to the lack of a comprehensive mechanism for tracking internal migration and to political interference in the distribution of resources and services in low-income areas. In their view, cities receiving migrants should ensure that they can work, access services and retain their rights.

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