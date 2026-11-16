An international group of scientists tested a new obesity diagnosis system using data from 844,108 adults in China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Spain. The study, published in the journal Nature, found that using body mass index alone can result in some obesity cases being missed and in incorrect diagnoses.

As ScienceAlert reports, body mass index failed to detect obesity in up to 8.6% of the study participants. At the same time, it classified up to 3.1% of people as having obesity, although they did not meet that diagnosis under the new criteria.

Assessment of health risks

The system proposed in 2025 distinguishes between clinical and preclinical obesity. Clinical obesity is considered a condition in which excess fatty tissue already harms internal systems and organs or limits everyday physical activity. Preclinical obesity means the presence of excess fatty tissue without a recorded impairment of body functions.

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According to Francesco Rubino, a bariatric surgery consultant at King’s College London, up to one-third of obesity cases may be clinical and require treatment as an active disease. He also noted that most, but not all, people with preclinical obesity remained free of clinical obesity over ten years.

What the new criteria take into account

In addition to body mass index, the new approach considers waist circumference, the waist-to-height ratio, scan results to determine the proportion of fatty tissue, as well as signs of organ damage or physical limitations.

Participants with clinical obesity had a 69% higher risk of death during follow-up periods lasting more than ten years, while this figure was 19% for preclinical obesity. Epidemiologist An Pan of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China said that the difference in prognosis between the two conditions, documented across different countries and ethnic groups, supports introducing the new system worldwide.

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