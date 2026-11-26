A study by Finnish researchers has found significant differences in the dependence of EU countries on US technology companies for operating national public service websites. In Malta, the share of services hosted by US cloud providers is 78.5%, while in Germany it is 2.9%.

As Politico reports, the researchers analyzed government websites in 158 countries. These include portals where citizens can obtain information, submit applications and complete administrative procedures. The authors assessed these resources’ dependence on Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Indicators in EU countries

Among EU states, after Malta, Finland has the highest estimated share of national digital public services hosted by US hyperscalers, at 56.1%, followed by Ireland at 45.8%. In France, the figure is 9.3%.

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Study co-author Vili Lehdonvirta, a professor of technology policy at Aalto University, noted that this difference is systemic. According to him, large countries have domestic markets capable of supporting local alternatives and technologies that require substantial initial capital investment.

Study limitations and debate in the EU

The methodology covers only public national services and does not reflect the entire technological infrastructure of government bodies. The study does not assess local systems and the broader use of technology within the public sector, including in municipal institutions.

The results were released amid negotiations in Brussels on the future EU law on the development of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence. The proposed rules may require public administrations to conduct digital sovereignty assessments and consider European alternatives for sensitive sectors. Lehdonvirta warned that the costs of complying with such requirements would largely fall on smaller member states, while large countries could benefit most from increased demand for European solutions.

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