A study of leading open AI models from companies in China found signs that Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units, whose exports to the country are restricted by the United States, may have been used to train them. This conclusion was reached by former OpenAI researcher Will Depue, who heads the nonprofit research group Unemployment Labs, TechCrunch reports.

Depue analyzed publicly disclosed model parameters from DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, MiniMax, and Ant Group. In his assessment, parameter configurations retain signs of the hardware on which training took place. The researcher said he found compelling evidence of Blackwell use for Moonshot’s Kimi K3 releases and DeepSeek V4 models.

Signs of access to restricted chips

Earlier this year, White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios also said, citing U.S. intelligence data, that Moonshot had used Nvidia chips banned from export. At the same time, this information does not prove that the models were trained entirely on Nvidia accelerators or that export rules were necessarily violated.

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Chinese companies can obtain computing resources through data centers outside the country. In particular, Epoch AI estimates that about 275,000 Nvidia AI accelerators were imported into Malaysia during 2024–2025. The organization also calculated that around 2 million advanced chips reached China in 2024–2025 through schemes designed to conceal their final recipient.

Investigation into supplies

Megaspeed and its subsidiary Speedmatrix have been under scrutiny for several years over trade in computing equipment. According to TechCrunch, Megaspeed is the subject of investigations by the governments of the United States and Singapore. Bloomberg also reported that a company linked to Megaspeed executive Alice Huang may have been involved in smuggling banned Nvidia chips to a data center in Shanghai.

Nvidia and Jensen Huang have said that Megaspeed’s data centers are legitimate and that Nvidia representatives visited them for inspections. At the same time, short-selling research firm Culper claimed in May that a significant share of Nvidia’s revenue is tied to Chinese demand through remote data centers or equipment smuggling in violation of U.S. law.

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