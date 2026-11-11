In Cambodia’s largest mangrove area, a seven-year study recorded declines in four animal species threatened with extinction. Researchers placed camera traps at 156 coastal and riverine mangrove sites in the Peam Krasop Wildlife Sanctuary and the neighboring Koh Kapik Ramsar Site between 2017 and 2023, Mongabay reports.

Habitats for mammals

The cameras confirmed that mangrove forests and associated wetlands are important habitats for species threatened with extinction. Fishing cats stayed in mangrove thickets farther from the coast, while smooth-coated otters used river channels at the edges of the forest. Leopard cats and hairy-nosed otters were more frequently found in mangroves along rivers.

Large-spotted civets were observed in swamp forests dominated by melaleuca trees. Vanessa Herranz Muñoz, director of Fishing Cat Ecological Enterprise, said that not only mangroves but also surrounding melaleuca forests and mixed riverine mangrove areas need protection. The latter, she said, are particularly important for the hairy-nosed otter, which researchers consider the world’s rarest otter.

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Decline and threats

Over seven years, the study found declines in endangered long-tailed macaques and large-spotted civets, as well as in vulnerable fishing cats and smooth-coated otters. The only species showing signs of growth was the common palm civet, which adapts well to different conditions. The cameras had difficulty detecting the critically endangered Javan pangolin and the hairy-nosed otter.

The team also found that fishing cats, smooth-coated otters and long-tailed macaques may be present near villages. In contrast, hairy-nosed otters, large-spotted civets and Javan pangolins more often avoided settlements. The researchers expressed concern about human-wildlife conflicts, poaching and the loss of forest habitats due to fires and urbanization.

A separate biodiversity study conducted in 2023 by the conservation organization Fauna & Flora and Fishing Cat Ecological Enterprise identified more than 700 unique species in Peam Krasop and Koh Kapik.

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