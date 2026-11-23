In the United States, residents of counties without local general surgeons, surgical oncologists, or colorectal surgery specialists had higher mortality rates from several types of gastrointestinal cancer. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Nearly half of counties have no surgeons

Researchers analyzed data from all 3,144 US counties, with a combined population of 331 million people. “Surgical deserts” included counties with no general surgeon, surgical oncologist, or colorectal surgery specialist working directly in the county.

There were 1,430 such counties, or 45% of the total, home to 26.6 million people. These areas were less populated, had higher levels of socioeconomic deprivation, and were less often part of metropolitan areas. At the same time, 13.5 million residents of “surgical deserts” lived in metropolitan counties. Hospitals were present in 55% of counties without surgeons, compared with 95% of counties where such specialists were available.

Differences in mortality

Before data adjustment, colorectal cancer mortality in “surgical deserts” was approximately 28% higher. After accounting for socioeconomic deprivation, rural or urban status, region, and incidence, the difference was about 6%.

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The modeled adjusted colorectal cancer mortality rate was 13.6 cases per 100,000 population in counties without surgeons, compared with 12.9 per 100,000 in counties where they worked. Higher adjusted mortality was also recorded for pancreatic, liver, gallbladder, and bile duct cancers.

Counties without local surgeons also had a higher case-fatality rate after diagnosis: 1.3% higher for colorectal cancer, 3.4% for pancreatic cancer, and 3.8% for hepatobiliary cancers. Later stages were more often detected in cases of pancreatic cancer, hepatobiliary cancers, as well as stomach and esophageal cancer.

Study limitations

The authors emphasized that this was a cross-sectional ecological study at the county level, so it does not establish whether the people who died personally lacked access to a local surgeon. The specialist registry may also have inaccurately counted surgeons working in several counties or near administrative boundaries. The researchers did not calculate the distance and travel time to the nearest surgeon.

Among possible solutions, the researchers named strengthening the surgical workforce, developing patient referral and coordination systems between small hospitals and large cancer centers, and expanding networks of satellite hospitals, mobile screening units, and telemedicine.

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