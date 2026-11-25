In the mountain forests of the western United States, the centers of distribution of many tree species are shifting to lower elevations, although warming would usually be expected to drive species upslope. This was concluded by the authors of a study published in Nature. According to their data, tree redistribution is influenced not only by temperature and droughts, but also by fires, diseases and insect outbreaks.

Data on 45 species

Scientists analyzed repeat surveys of forest plots in 33 mountain ecosections in the western United States. They selected 45 tree species that occurred on more than 100 repeatedly surveyed plots within individual ecosections. In total, the analysis covered 212 species-by-ecosection combinations. These species accounted for 68% of all stems and 69% of the total stem basal area in the region's mountain forests.

Researchers compared inventories from 1999–2013 and 2012–2025. They assessed stem counts and stem basal area separately. The latter indicator depends more strongly on the growth and mortality of large adult trees. By this measure, 42 of the 212 species-by-ecosection combinations shifted significantly downslope, while 28 shifted upslope.

Prevalence of downslope shifts

When data were aggregated by species, 16 species accounting for 61.5% of the total basal area showed a significant shift to lower elevations. Among the eight most dominant species, six shifted downslope: Douglas-fir, ponderosa pine, lodgepole pine, western hemlock, Engelmann spruce and white fir. No significant upslope shifts were recorded among these eight species.

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For stem counts, the pattern was less uniform: 23 species-by-ecosection combinations shifted downslope and 22 shifted upslope. The authors noted that these changes were mainly related to the dynamics of young trees, whereas changes in basal area more strongly reflect processes among adult trees.

Climate and natural disturbances

Average annual temperature in the study region increased by an average of 0.7 °C between the 1983–2002 baseline period and the 2003–2022 period. Warming was associated with an increase in stem counts, primarily of young trees, while more frequent droughts were associated with their decline. The largest reduction in stem counts was linked to recent fires.

Fires that occurred earlier were associated with an increase in the number of young trees, which the authors link to forest recovery after fire. Previous diseases and insect outbreaks intensified the negative relationship between recent fires and changes in stem counts. Fire-resistant species suffered fewer losses after recent fires.

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