A new study has shown that stars in the Milky Way may form along shock fronts of the central galactic bar — an elongated structure of stars in the central part of the Galaxy. This process is atypical for most nearby barred spiral galaxies, where strong shock waves usually hinder star formation, ScienceDaily reports.

Shock fronts compress gas

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, was led by Dr Hillary Davies, who completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Sydney. According to the team’s conclusions, the gravity of the rotating bar directs surrounding gas toward powerful shock fronts. They compress the gas and may create conditions for large-scale star formation.

Observing the Milky Way’s central bar is difficult because Earth is located inside the Galaxy and because cosmic dust obscures the view of its center. The authors compared computer simulations of galaxy evolution over billions of years with observations of regions where massive stars form.

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Questions about the Norma arm

Masers — natural sources of concentrated microwave radiation associated with the formation of massive stars — were key to the analysis. The researchers found that masers previously attributed to the Norma spiral arm closely match the position of the shock front predicted by the models.

This suggests that at least part of the so-called Norma arm may not be a spiral arm, but a star-forming zone on the leading edge of the galactic bar. If this interpretation is confirmed, it will change the understanding of the distribution of gas and stars in this part of the Milky Way.

The analysis also provided additional constraints on the parameters of the central bar. The team estimates that it extends approximately 4.3 kiloparsecs, or about 14,000 light-years, from the Galactic center along its long axis. This supports a model of a relatively long bar rotating slowly.

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