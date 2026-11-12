Measurements of water pressure using ocean buoys in the Atlantic Ocean indicated a 10% decline in the strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) between 2004 and 2026. This system of ocean currents carries warm water from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic and contributes to milder winter temperatures in the northern United States and Europe. The Hill reports this.

Satellite and ocean buoy data

According to the outlet, satellite observations indicate that the AMOC is carrying less heat northward. A study by the University of Reading in the United Kingdom found that the heat flow from the North Atlantic declined by 18% over 40 years.

In another study, scientists deployed buoys in the Atlantic Ocean to measure changes in water pressure. The data obtained indicated a 10% weakening of the AMOC between 2004 and 2026.

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Risk assessments

The new study mentioned in the article is still under peer review. At the same time, a scientist not involved in the work called it one of the most compelling pieces of evidence of AMOC weakening over the past 40 years.

Stefan Rahmstorf, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said that over the past five years he had revised his own estimate of the risk of the AMOC crossing a critical threshold, from a few percent to 50-50. According to him, a collapse of the current system could significantly alter precipitation patterns and affect food security, migration, and political stability. He also suggested that cooling in the northeastern United States could be accompanied by a rise in sea level along the coast of one and a half feet.

Some scientists, according to The Hill, predict that if the AMOC collapses, rising global temperatures could partly offset the effect of global cooling. At the same time, significant volumes of CO2 would remain in the atmosphere, and researchers have not yet found technologies to remove them.

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