In Chicago, United States, preliminary results of a study were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, finding a higher rate of serious events among people aged 70 and older who stopped taking statins. According to ScienceDaily, over follow-up lasting up to four years, heart attack, acute ischemic stroke, or death occurred in 12.7% of participants who stopped treatment, compared with 9.2% among those who continued taking the medications.

Results at two years

The trial involved 1,880 people aged 70 and older, with an average age of 77. All participants were taking statins for primary prevention, meaning they had no established cardiovascular disease or previous heart attack or stroke. At the same time, each participant had at least two chronic conditions, including a history of cancer or lung disease.

938 participants were assigned to the statin-discontinuation group, and 942 to the treatment-continuation group. At approximately two years of follow-up, no statistically significant increase in heart attacks, strokes, or deaths was recorded in the group that stopped treatment. At the same time, calculations for this period indicated approximately one additional cardiovascular event for every 40 people who stopped taking statins.

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Quality-of-life measures

The researchers also found no noticeable difference between the groups in quality-of-life measures, muscle pain, falls, and sarcopenia — loss of muscle mass. The study was conducted from November 2021 to April 2026 at 24 medical centers in Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands.

About 14% of participants changed their assigned approach: some people resumed taking statins after stopping therapy, while some participants in the treatment-continuation group stopped taking them. The authors conducted additional statistical analyses which, according to them, did not change the main results. Researcher Rita F. Redberg noted that no general recommendation to stop statins can be made for this group of patients, and that decisions should be made together with a medical professional.

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